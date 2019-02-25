Services Connelly Funeral Home 202 N. Broadway, Cassopolis , MI 49031 269 445-2435 Resources More Obituaries for William Grant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William R. Grant

Sept. 1, 1941 - Feb. 22, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - William Robert “Bill” Grant, age 77, of Cassopolis, left this earth Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at home.



He was born September 1, 1941 in Overlea, Maryland, the second of seven children of Lyle and Wilma Grant.



Bill served honorably with the Army's 1st Airborne Battle Group from 1959 to 1965 leaving with the rank of E4. He worked in various jobs in his younger years, including sales at Radio Shack, in-home sales for Fuller Brush, a material control analyst at Westinghouse, a truck driver for Food Fair, a truck driver for Atlantic Cement, an independent truck driver pulling house trailers, a collection agent for a national debt collection agency, as well as writing computer software programs.



Bill found his true passion in 1971 as an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Metropolitan Foam Insulation in Baltimore, Maryland, as well as B. Grant Construction for many years, and, most recently, Bills Roof Repair, Inc. in Cassopolis, Michigan. Bill had a driving passion to provide the best in quality workmanship and efficiency. Bill's ethic of hard work and dedication has established a superior working relationship with many in the area.



Bill was an active member of Word of Life Family Worship Center in Cassopolis. As a result of his generous spirit, Bill has been a blessing to many! His influence will forever remain in the lives of those who truly knew him.



Bill will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves behind his wife, Dawn (Cooper) Grant of Cassopolis, Michigan; three daughters, AnnaMary Grant of Greenough, Montana, Brigette (Bill) Paffenback of Reisterstown, Maryland, and Autumn (Denton) Gillam of Cassopolis; three sons, William “Bobby” (Louise) Grant, Jr. of Wake Forrest, North Carolina, Brian (Laura) Grant of Freeland, Maryland, and David Karfgin of Locust Grove, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren, Robby (Nicky) Smith of Greenough, Montana, Alex Smith of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey (Kat) Smith and Jessica (Drew) Lebrun of Towson, Maryland, Becki (Brandon) Grant of Wake Forrest, North Carolina, Jacob Karfgin and JuliAnn Karfgin of Locust Grove, Virginia, KaraLisa (Amos) Estes and Rachel Grant of Hereford, Maryland, Sophia Paffenback of Reiserstown, Maryland, Zane Perrin, Zakiryah Burdick and Zyon Gillam of Cassopolis, Michigan; a host of great-grandchildren; three sisters, Cindy (Bob) Vingara and Irene Grant, both of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Ronee (Kenny Alexander) Cooper of Niles, Michigan; six brothers, Michael Grant of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dale Grant of Port St. Lucie, Florida, James (Ashley) Cooper of Mead, Washington, Eric (Toni) Cooper and Brian (Karmen Damp) Cooper of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Shannan (Maria) Cooper of Dowagiac, Michigan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members who have cherished memories of him to love and share.



Bill had individuals who were just as close to being his biological family and were a significant part of his life: Mark Jones, Luis Moreno, Justin Cheetham, Andy Talbot, and Glen Howard.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Wilma Grant; his first wife, Anna Morrison Grant; two brothers, Wade Grant and Gene Grant; and one nephew, Johnny Haines.



Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with Pastors Mark Jones and Ron Cooper officiating. The service will conclude with full Military Honors provided by active members of the U.S. Army and the Honor Guard of the Lt. William E. Lozier V.F.W Post 10704 in Cassopolis.



The family prefers memorial contributions in Bill's memory be made to Word of Life Family Worship Center, 408 East Harding Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019