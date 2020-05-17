Or Copy this URL to Share

William “Bill” R. Kern



Jan. 20, 1951 - May 14, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Bill Kern, 69, of South Bend, IN, born in Elkhart, IN to William & Katherine Kern is survived by sister, Betty Plaisted, nieces & nephews. Graveside services: 11am Tues., May 19, Riverview Cemetery. Full obit Palmer FH website.





