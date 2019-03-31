William R. Smith



Dec. 21, 1922 - March 29, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - William R. Smith of Mishawaka passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. He was born December 21, 1922 in South Bend, IN, to the late Joseph and Kathryn (Goss) Smith.



His loving wife of 73 years, Marjorie, preceded him in death December 5, 2018. William is survived by daughter, Marlene (Michael) Tom; son, Wayne (Jeri) Smith; 2 granddaughters, Marla Smith and Raquel (Randy) Muessig; and 4 great-grandchildren, Katerina Theocharides, Reese Muessig, Remy Muessig, and Marcus Theocharides. Also surviving is William's sister, Jane (Jay) Kesler, along with many nieces and nephews. His sister, Elaine Smith and brother, Oliver Smith preceded him in death.



Before marrying Marjorie, William served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945 as an Aerial Engineer and Carbine Expert, earning the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He was Honorably Discharged in 1945.



William worked at Singer Company, Bendix and as school custodian at James Monroe School. After retirement he and his wife moved to Lake James in Fremont, Indiana where he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his friends and family. He served as honorary Mayor of Lake James in 1989. They spent winters on various Hawaiian islands and enjoyed visits to other countries.



They attended Little Flower Catholic Church where he was a member of the Senior Circle. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW. His chicken and white lightening gravy recipe along with his funny rhymes will live on. He will be greatly missed!



Cremation will take place per William's request. A celebration of life will be held in Hawaii with the immediate family at a future date.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019