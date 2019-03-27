William Rahiser



March 17, 1963 - March 23, 2019



NILES, MI - William S. Rahiser, SMSgt, 56, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, with Father Bill Schooler officiating. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles, with Military Honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion, Post 51, and the United States Air Force. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, also at Swem Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Buchanan Scarecrow Charities. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.



William was born on March 17, 1963 in Indianapolis, IN, and grew up in South Bend, IN. As a child he loved working on radio-controlled airplanes, a hobby he continued throughout his life. At the age of 17, William entered the Air Force where he served as a loadmaster on a C130. Eventually he cross-trained to flight engineer on a KC10 air to air refueler, a slot he held in the Air Force Reserves until 2013. William, being a reservist, was always the first to volunteer. He served in both Desert Storm and Desert Shield and was in the first wave of predawn airstrikes when the U.S. invaded Iraq on January 16, 1991. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and attained the status of Senior Master Sergeant throughout his military career. William was awarded over forty awards and decorations for his service, which included the Meritorious Service Medal and Air Medal. William fulfilled a life-long dream by becoming an airline pilot when he joined Atlas Airlines as a co-pilot on a 747. This is a position he held until his illness grounded him in 2017.



William is survived by his parents, Mary and Dr. Leonard Fisher of Niles and brother, Brian (Kim) Fisher of Buchanan. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019