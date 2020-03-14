|
|
William Riblet
Sept. 23, 1938 - March 6, 2020
BRISTOL, IN - William Breeze Riblet, 81, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6,2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Bill was born September 23, 1938, to the late William R. and Mary E. (Breeze) Riblet. He married the love of his life, Janet Avey on August 25, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She also preceded him in death on August 13, 2019. They met while attending Miami University (Redskins) in Oxford, Ohio. While at Miami, Bill was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and R.O.T.C. with the United States Marine Corps.
Bill is survived by his loving children, Leslie (Dan) Kennard and Jay (Krista) Riblet; his sister, Ann (Jack) Turnock; and his four grandsons, Max Kennard, Jake Kennard, Will Riblet, and Jonny Riblet to whom he was affectionately referred to as “Ribby”. He also has four nieces and a nephew.
After Miami, Bill served in the United States Marine Corps as an officer for two years. Bill then went on to have a more than 40-year career in the MH/RV industry. He worked for Riblet Products, Thunander Corporation, and Lippert Components during his career and sat on many Boards of Directors over the years. Bill was a soft-spoken man who had a kind word for everyone he met. He built a lot of relationships over the years and no one was a stranger to him.
Ribby loved his four grandsons and always enjoyed having them visit in Naples, FL. He would attend any event he could for them and was always interested in what they were doing. Ribby also loved his time golfing at Elcona Country Club and was an avid sports fan. He loved going to games at Miami and you could always find him cheering on the Blue Blazers. Rib will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation for Bill will be held from 4 until 7 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. Friends and family may also call on Saturday, March 21 from 11:30 until 1:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church where Memorial services will begin at 1:00 pm. The Rev. Terri Peterson will officiate.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bill may be made to: ADEC, 19670 IN 120, Bristol, IN 46507 or Loveway, 54151 C.R. 33, Middlebury, IN 46540.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020