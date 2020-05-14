William Roy Mesaros
August 16, 1931 - May 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - William Roy Mesaros, 88, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in his residence, surrounded by his family.
William was born on August 16, 1931 in South Bend to Joseph and Celia (Higbee) Mesaros. He was a retired truck driver who worked for Yellow Freight for 31 years. William served his country in the United States Air Force, was a member of Teamsters 364 where he was Past President, member of American Legion Post 284, past member of Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club, member of Citizens of Potawatomie Nation, Notre Dame Football Usher, and he loved to fish and hunt.
On May 7, 1983 he married the former Agnes Smith who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Pennie Sue Mesaros and Katie Jo Mesaros; son, William Roland (Jill) Mesaros; two stepdaughters, Teresa Riffle and Tina Davis; stepson, Darrell Clayton, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Warren and Judy Jean Colon; and brother, Glenn Mesaros. He was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Mesaros, sister (Sandra's twin at birth), and stepson, Dennis Clayton.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 1:00pm Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Entombment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will take place Sunday from 1-4 in the funeral home. Social distancing will be enforced in compliance with health and safety standards. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 2515 N. Bendix Dr. #103, South Bend, IN 46628. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
August 16, 1931 - May 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - William Roy Mesaros, 88, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in his residence, surrounded by his family.
William was born on August 16, 1931 in South Bend to Joseph and Celia (Higbee) Mesaros. He was a retired truck driver who worked for Yellow Freight for 31 years. William served his country in the United States Air Force, was a member of Teamsters 364 where he was Past President, member of American Legion Post 284, past member of Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club, member of Citizens of Potawatomie Nation, Notre Dame Football Usher, and he loved to fish and hunt.
On May 7, 1983 he married the former Agnes Smith who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Pennie Sue Mesaros and Katie Jo Mesaros; son, William Roland (Jill) Mesaros; two stepdaughters, Teresa Riffle and Tina Davis; stepson, Darrell Clayton, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Warren and Judy Jean Colon; and brother, Glenn Mesaros. He was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Mesaros, sister (Sandra's twin at birth), and stepson, Dennis Clayton.
Funeral services will be celebrated at 1:00pm Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue. Entombment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will take place Sunday from 1-4 in the funeral home. Social distancing will be enforced in compliance with health and safety standards. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, 2515 N. Bendix Dr. #103, South Bend, IN 46628. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2020.