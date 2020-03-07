|
William (Denny) Schmitt
Nov. 19, 1934 - March 5, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - William D. (Denny) Schmitt, 85, of North Liberty, passed away in his home on Thursday, March 5, with his loving family by his side.
Denny was born on November 19, 1934 in (Gallatin County) Ridgeway, IL, on the farm, to the late William and Elizabeth (Abell) Schmitt.
On July 11, 1987 in South Bend he married Edith M. Fullmer. Edith survives along with his children, Marc (Deborah) Schmitt, Joseph (Sherri) Schmitt, Andrew (Jayaye) Schmitt all of Mishawaka, John M. (Harmony) Schmitt of Lakeville and step-children, Dianna (Robert) Payne of North Liberty, John Ganger, Jr. of Liberal, MO, Ronald (Vickie) Ganger and Donald (Teresa) Ganger both of Walkerton, and Jeffrey (Jessica) Ganger of Milwaukee, WI, along with fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and nine step-grandchildren. Also, Denny is survived by his sisters, Margaret A. (Hollis) Denning of Milstadt, IL, Elizabeth J. (Don) Ande of Evansville, IN, and John E. Schmitt of Hebron, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary T. Tyo.
Denny proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict at Incirlik Air Force Base in Adana, Turkey as a part of the Combat Search and Rescue Unit, 1954 to 1958. After serving in the military, coming from Gary, IN, he was a Labor Foreman at Casteel Construction in South Bend, until retirement. Denny was a fifty-year member of the Laborers Local Union 645. He was a lifetime member of the North Liberty VFW Post 1954 and the North Liberty Post American Legion Post 365.
Denny loved driving tractors, enjoyed cowboy movies and western music, and being with his loving family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Denny's honor to the Hospice of St. Joseph County, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8, 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Rosary will be said at 2:00 P.M. at the start of visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Road, South Bend, with Fr. Glenn Kohrman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, South Bend. Military Honors will take place at the gravesite by Post 365 and Post 1954.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020