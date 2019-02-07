William T. Burroughs



August 2, 1935 - Feb. 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - William was born to Tommie and Martha Munlin Burroughs in Portal, Georgia on August 2, 1935. William started his education in Georgia before moving to South Bend in 1952 to join his mother. He graduated from the former South Bend Central in 1953. In 1954 he joined the Marine Corps, where he was stationed at Camp Le June in North Carolina, and in Japan. Upon his discharge from the Marines he returned to South Bend. William held numerous jobs in the area. He was employed by Greyhound, the former Studebaker Corporation, Mastic Corporation, and Curtis Products, from which he retired. In 1959, he was united in marriage to Nedran Ann Charles, and to this union three children were born: Stanley, Donyelle, and Steven Burroughs, all of Indianapolis, Indiana. There are three additional children, William Thomas McCreary and Glenn Carter, both of Indianapolis and a daughter, Dawn (Aaron) McNeil of South Bend. He also leaves behind two sisters, Verlene (Willie) Underwood of Cincinnati, Ohio and Catherine Williams of South Bend, twenty-three grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish his loving memory.



The Funeral Service is 12:00 Noon Saturday with visitation one hour before the service at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan St., with burial at Riverview Cemetery. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary