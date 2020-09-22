William V.
Mezykowski
July 8, 1940 - Sept. 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
William V. Mezykowski, 80, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Cardinal Nursing Home.
Bill was born July 8, 1940 in South Bend to the late Frank and Delphine (Klysz) Mezykowski.
Left to cherish the memory of Bill is his sister, Madeline (Thomas) Marosz of Edwardsburg, MI; niece, Jennifer (Robert) Pinkowski of Cassopolis, MI; nephew, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Marosz of Dallas, Texas, two great-nephews, and a great-niece.
Bill retired in 2005 from the Notre Dame Food Services and worked for several years at Ave Maria Press. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Midwestern Broadcasting School in Chicago. Bill was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he served as a lector. He was a member of various organizations.
As a young man Bill was active in the South Bend Jaycees. He enjoyed going on guided tours to various destinations all over the United States. Bill attended many local plays and civic events. He was an avid reader, collector, and amateur artist.
Bill shared his loved for drawing by volunteering as an art teacher at Portage Manor in South Bend.
Funeral services and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 920 Wilber St., South Bend, Indiana 46628.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net
.