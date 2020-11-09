William Veatch
May 23, 1928 - Nov. 7, 2020
LA PORTE, IN - William J. Veatch, 92, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1928, in Carroll County, Indiana to the late Willard Veatch and Audrey (Bowen) Proud.
William graduated from La Porte High School. He retired from Kingsley Furniture and was employed with them before and after his military service in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went to auctions for over 45 years. He was a bowler for 15 years.
On June 20, 1953, William married Harlene Cook who survives. He is also survived by his children, Cindy Hignite of La Porte, Robert (Cindy) Veatch, Rodger (Linda) Veatch, and Randall (Debbie) Veatch all of La Porte; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Suzzette Leizinger of Minnetonka, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Proud; a son, Russell Veatch; a son-in-law, Fred Hignite; and siblings, Lois Schell, Beverly Veatch, and Robert Veatch.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com
.