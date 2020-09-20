William W. Cushwa
August 15, 1937 - Sept. 8, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN -
It is with great sorrow we announce that “Bill” Cushwa died on September 8, 2020, in Mishawaka, IN, with his family by his side. He was 83.
Bill was born on August 15, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Charles B. Cushwa, Jr. and Margaret Hall Cushwa. He spent significant time with his mother and brother, Charles B. Cushwa, III, in Arizona and New Mexico to address the challenges of childhood asthma. During those trips, he and his brother hiked, swam, fished, and learned to ride horses. Later in life, they traded horse riding for horsepower, with a love of auto racing and hours spent behind the wheel.
Bill graduated from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, and earned a BA in English from the University of Notre Dame in 1959. After a courtship that featured regular meetings at noon Mass and evenings at the theater, Bill married Anna Jean Schuler on February 4, 1961, at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown, Ohio. He spent a year in New York City with his young family to pursue graduate studies at New York University in 1966 and 1967. Bill received an MBA from the Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management in 1975, commuting to Cleveland for evening classes while working full-time in Youngstown.
Bill retired from Commercial Intertech Corporation in 1997 after a 36-year career. He served in various roles within the company, beginning as a Systems Analyst before rising to Assistant Treasurer and Vice President of Planning.
Bill was an active volunteer in community and church organizations in Youngstown, Ohio, and South Bend, Indiana. He cherished his time serving Saint Mary's College; REAL Services, LLC; the South Bend Symphony Orchestra Association; Friends of St. Joseph County Public Library; Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio; St. Elizabeth's Hospital Medical Center in Youngstown; the Valley Health Network in Youngstown; Case Western Reserve University; Youngstown State University; Youngstown Area Urban League; the United Negro College Fund; Hospice of the Valley; and the Mahoning Valley Council of Churches. Other organizations that welcomed Bill's help over the years were St. Columba Cathedral and the Diocese of Youngstown; Sacred Heart Parish and the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame; Friends of South Bend Library; the South Bend Tribune Community Advisory Group; the Youngstown Area United Way; and the Notre Dame Alumni Association.
His greatest joys included family gatherings; traveling with family and friends; golfing; photography; cycling; walking; cooking; fine wines; worshipping with dear friends from St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend and St. Theresa's Parish in Palm Springs, CA; and engaging conversations. Annual visits to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Palm Springs, California, and the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario were full of beauty, laughter, and delicious treats.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Anna Jean Schuler Cushwa; his children, Elizabeth Ann Cushwa (Dan Norris), William W. Cushwa, Jr. (Elizebeth), Margaret Cushwa Haller (Herb Haller), David F. Cushwa (Sandy), and Anne Jennifer Cushwa, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles B. Cushwa, III, and his sister, Mary Ellen Cushwa Wolsonovich.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on September 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, Indiana.
The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to David Wyncott, MD, for his compassionate care and attention to Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, IN 46617; or REAL Services, LLC, 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com
.