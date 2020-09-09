William (Bill) York
June 21, 1937 - Sept. 5, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - William (Bill) York, 83, of Sarasota, FL and Osceola, IN passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his family.
Bill was born in Milan, IN on June 21, 1937, to William and Pearl York. He also had a close relationship with his stepfather, George Graham, who preceded him in death. He graduated in 1955 from Aurora High School and attended the University of Cincinnati, receiving his Bachelor's in Accounting and CPA License in 1962. Bill's post-graduate career included working at Baldwin Piano in Cincinnati, OH, and at Fernald as an accountant. He moved to Fort Wayne, IN, where he worked for Magnavox and was later transferred to New York in management. His career journey brought him to South Bend in the 60s, where he continued his management role with South Bend Lathe. In 1979, Bill purchased Abstract and Title Corp, which he later renamed York Title. In 1997, he sold York Title to Metropolitan Title Corp.
Bill was the oldest of five children and took responsibility for his family after his father died in 1952 when he was 15 years old. His siblings include Linda McAdams (Alvin, deceased) of Lawrenceburg, IN, brother Leon Cecil York (Cathy York-Droege, deceased) of Aurora, IN, sister Vivian Mulford (Donald, deceased) of Aurora, IN, and sister Carolyn Lee (Lanny) of Aurora, IN. Bill had a loving and close relationship with his lone surviving aunt, Louise Huffman of Tulsa, OK.
Bill is survived by his dedicated wife of 31 years, Rosemary. His immediate family includes Mary Rose York of College Park, MD, Kay Hollis (Tom) of Granger, IN, Scott York (Missy) of Bristol, IN, Alvin David York (Melinda) of Elkhart, IN, Eric York of Las Vegas, NV, and Joseph York of Pinckney, MI. He leaves behind 11 cherished grandchildren: Charlene Bohanan (Jamie) of Zachary, LA, Michelle Beck (Brett) of Osceola, IN, Erica Johnson (Tim) of Yuma, AZ, Courtney Schultz (Zach) of Mishawaka, IN, Andrea York of Charlotte, NC, Kristin Wolfe (Ken) of Gainesville, FL, David York (Breanna) of Kokomo, IN, Samantha Jo York of Peru, IN, Jamie Keyser (Brett) of Elkhart, IN, William Sickels (Amy) of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Marybeth Sickels (Dominic). Bill took great pride in his 18 great-grandchildren: Treshawn, Tristan, and Inara Bohanan, Kooper Beck, Lincoln Schultz, Leo Johnson, Jordan Wolfe, Noah, Isabella, and Dylan York, Rylee Drummond and Maddix Keyser, Addison Sickels and Hunter Brown, Wyatt, Eva and Everett Sickels), all of whom he loved spending time with.
Not to mention how proud he was of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in Aurora and Lawrenceburg, IN as well as others in Northern Indiana and Michigan. He always made sure to let them know how proud he was of them. He was a devoted Christian, family man, and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, IN and St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Sarasota, FL.
Bill loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bearcats and was their biggest fan, win or lose. One of Bill's “Life Lessons” he championed with his grandchildren was how important a good education was, which he made sure they were able to get with his support. He shared his own true story that he put himself through night school in order to obtain his college degree and CPA certificate while working a full time job. Bill's Hall of Fame is that he had three holes-in-one at Morris Park Country Club in South Bend, IN.
Visitation will take place at McGann Hay Funeral Home (13260 SR 23 at Cherry Road, Granger, IN 46530) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church (52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530). Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:30am in church prior to Mass on Friday. His final resting place will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN. There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Thomas More in Sarasota, FL at a later date to be determined.
In accordance with Indiana Covid-19 guidelines, facial covering along with social distancing is required for each person in attendance.
Contributions in his memory may be made to: St. Pius X Catholic Church (52553 Fir Rd, Granger, IN 46530) or St. Thomas More Catholic Church (2506 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, FL 34231).
.