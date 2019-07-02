William Zapalski



Dec. 4, 1934 - June 30, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - William Gerald Zapalski, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in his home. Bill was born December 4, 1934 in South Bend, to the late Edward & Bernice (Szymczak) Zapalski. Bill was also preceded in death by his sisters, Rita Sipotz & Lucille Grohowski; brothers, John Zapalski & Casey Zapalski; and close nephew, Edward Sipotz. On May 18, 1957 Bill married the love of his life, Esther (Stroup) Zapalski in St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend; she survives. Also left to cherish his memory are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In high school Bill played baseball and basketball and he was a graduate of Greene Twp. High School in 1953. Bill honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was an Electrician for UAW Local 153 and retired in 1997 after 41 years. Bill and his wife Eshter have been parishioners of Holy Family Catholic Church for 15+ years. He was also a member of the Greene Township Lions Club. He liked to bowl, play cards, and occasionally go to the casino with Esther. He enjoyed farming and driving around to look at the fields after spring planting. Visitation for Bill will be 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 2, 2019