|
|
Willie A. Ballard
July 11, 1942 - April 20, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Willie Albert Ballard, Sr., age 77, of Vandalia, died Monday, April 20, 2020 in his residence.
He was born July 11, 1942 in Jackson, Mississippi, the fifth of ten children of Will Henry and Margaret Ballard. He married Curley Beatrice Lee October 17, 1964 in Three Rivers, Michigan.
Willie enjoyed playing chess and shooting pool. He coached little league and was the best coach ever. He was an avid golfer. He cherished his family and proudly spoke highly of his wife and each of his children and grandchildren, even if they were right or wrong. Willie worked at Clark Equipment in Buchanan from 1963 to 1974, until he injured his knee. In 1997, he suffered a massive heart attack and had quadruple bypass surgery. After that, he picked up whatever jobs he could.
Willie was a long time, trusted, valued and respected employee of Connelly (Wagner Family) Funeral Home in Cassopolis and was always a welcome sight to the families they served.
Willie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Curley Ballard of Vandalia; one daughter, Nancy Ballard of Cassopolis; sons, Willie Ballard, Jr. of Elkhart, Rodney (Nicole) Ballard, Sr. of Buchanan, Lynell (Lynell Brown) Ballard, Sr. of Elkhart; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ballard of Prattville, Alabama; ten grandchildren, Willie “Scooter” (Kevin Bailey) Ballard III, Morgan Forest, Malik Ballard, Marquise (Krissy) Hall, Rodney Ballard, Jr., Jarius Ballard, Lynell “LJ” (Jade Gatson) Ballard, Jr., Lindsey Johnson, LaQuisia Ballard, and Janea' Ballard; four great-grandchildren, London McNair, DJ McNair, Aria Hall, and Paris Ballard, with a great-granddaughter, Scarllet Ballard on the way; four sisters, Velma Danzy of Grand Rapids, Pearl (Joseph) Hunt of Cassopolis, and Dorothy Williams of Elkhart; one brother, Kenneth (Arlene) Williams of Portage; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Alfred Ballard and Eddie Ballard; and three sisters, Patricia Curtis, Margaret Ballard, and Lois Thomas.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Willie be made to the family c/o Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020