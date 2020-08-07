Willie G Fields Jr.
Nov. 12, 1955 - August 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Willie G. Fields Jr., 64, of Sancome Avenue, South Bend, IN, passed away Aug. 3, 2020.
Willie was born to Willie G. & Clara (Montgomery) Fields Sr. on November 12, 1955 in Shelby, MS, both of whom preceded him in death along with his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Willie loved dancing, cooking, music, and giving to the homeless.
Willie is survived by his wife, Candy Fields of South Bend, IN; four sons, Paul Robinson and Mark Robinson both of Shelby, MS, Matthew Robinson of Milwaukee, WI, and Michael Fields of Memphis, TN; 17 grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara McClure of Pine Bluff, AR, Patricia (Jimmie) Davis of Memphis, TN, Tommie Smith of South Bend, IN, and Tracy (James) Cropper of Indianapolis, IN; three brothers, James Fields of Gunnison, MS, George Fields of Clarksdale, MS, and Danny Fields of Wichita, KS; three stepdaughters, Lou Ellen Bowman of Milwaukee, WI, Dorothy Coleman of South Bend, IN, and Cindy Ratliff of Crown Point, IN, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary, with visitation from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary.
