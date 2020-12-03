1/1
Willie H. (Bill) DeShazer
Willie H.

“Bill” DeShazer

July 29, 1941 - Nov. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Willie H. “Bill” DeShazer, 79, of South Bend, IN, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Heritage Point in Mishawaka. Willie was born on July 29, 1941 in Hollandale, MS to the union of Anzie Sr. and Bertha (Ross) DeShazer. A graduate of Simmons High School in Hollandale, MS, and a graduate of Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS, he served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. On August 30, 1968, Willie married Earsel L. (Hawkins) DeShazer in Niles, MI. She preceded him in death on October 13, 2012 after 44 years of marriage. He retired in 2006 as a Technical Writer from Honeywell after 34 years and continued on with Lockheed Martin for six years. Willie was a member of the Bendix Retirees Club and was an avid basketball and football fan, especially Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears. In addition to his wife Earsel, Willie was also preceded in death by his father, Anzie Sr. and brothers, Anzie DeShazer Jr. and Col. MacArthur DeShazer. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Bertha DeShazer and his children, Charlotte Hill of South Bend, IN, Chyrisse DeShazer and Jason (DeShawn) DeShazer, both of Indianapolis, IN, George Buchanon of Utica, NY, Michael Buchanon and Cheryl Smith, both of South Bend, IN; his sisters, Adlay (Fred) Thomas of Vicksburg, MS, Geraldine Lampkin of Jackson, MS, Patricia (Jerry) Redmond of Hollandale, MS, Debra DeShazer of Los Angeles, CA, Birdia ‘T' DeShazer of Chicago, IL, and his sister-in-law, Janice (MacArthur) DeShazer of Woodbridge, VA; and his brothers, Freddie (Bobbie) DeShazer of Clarksdale, MS, Roger (Evelyn) DeShazer of Hollandale, MS, Stanley (Patricia) DeShazer of Vicksburg, MS, along with and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.

A private family gathering has been scheduled at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka.

Willie will be laid to rest at Southlawn Cemetery with his wife, Earsel. To share a remembrance of Wille or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main Street
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
