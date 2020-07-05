Willie James Smith Jr.
Feb. 20, 1953 - June 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Willie James Smith Jr., 67, passed away on Saturday.
Willie was born February 20, 1953 in Chicago, IL to Gussie Hill, who later married Elbert Kelly Booher and raised Willie as his own. Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert & Gussie Booher, his son, Vernon Buggs, and grandson, Keshawn Smith.
Willie is survived by daughters, Felicia Buggs and Charisse Smith; sons, Aaron (Lisa) Smith Sr., Terrence (Brandy) Smith Sr., Tamelle (Laura) Jackson, and Jermaine Smith; 23 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 more on the way; lifelong companion, Karen Harris; and a sister, Shirley Smith.
Willie, also known as “Red Willie”, was a DJ for 17 years at the “YNot Shack” and “Elks Lodge” as well as many private events. He worked for AM General as a painter for 37 years. Willie had a passion for music and restoring classic cars. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, and shopping. Willie attended IUSB receiving a degree in HVAC repair, which was very helpful for his family and friends. As well as being a hardworking man, he was fun, energetic, and the life of the party. Willie loved to tell a good joke and spend time with his family and friends. He was an amazing father who shared his great knowledge with family and others.
Visitation for Willie will be on July 8, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM, with Funeral Services immediately following at 2:00PM at St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net
