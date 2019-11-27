Home

Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Willie Mae Blade


1955 - 2019
Willie Mae Blade Obituary
Willie Mae Blade

Nov. 25, 1955 - Nov. 20, 2019

ELKHART - Mrs. Willie Mae Blade, 63, of College Street, South Bend, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Valley View Health Care Center located in Elkhart, IN.

Willie Mae was born to Willie G. and Arbelia Hudson on November 25, 1955 in Marianna, Arkansas where she attended Marshall High School. She moved to Chicago, IL where she met and married Alvin Blade Sr. on August 30, 1974 in Chicago, IL; within their union four children were born. The Blades raised a family and later moved to South Bend, IN in 2007.

Willie Mae was a member of St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the women's auxiliary and nursing board. Mrs. Blade was a homemaker who loved to babysit, whether it was her own child, a family member's or (in her words) whoever kids...just bring ‘em over. She loved to party with her family and others. Mrs. Blade was the highlight of any function she attended. Her favorite sayings were, “THIS AIN'T WHAT YOU WANT” and “IT GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH ME!”

Survivors left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Aleshia Blade of Corinth, TX; two sons, J. Terrell Jones of South Bend, IN and James (Sabrina) Jones of Chicago, IL; 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Myrtle Hampton of Kokomo, IN, Mary Dukes and Arbelia (Robert) Washington both of Paducah, KY, and Estella L. Woods of South Bend, IN; one brother, Johnny (Mary) Jones of South Bend, IN, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death along with her husband Alvin Blade Sr. and son Alvin Blade Jr. are her parents, Arbelia VanPelt and Willie G Jones; stepfather, Larry VanPelt; brothers, Johnny Miller, Arguster Hawkins, and Michael VanPelt; and brothers-in-law, Willie Hampton, John Dukes, and Ranando Woods.

Dear Our Momma, we will cherish your memory forever and always... WE LOVE YOU!!

James, Lisha, and Terrell

Services will be held at St. Paul Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019
