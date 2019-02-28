Willie R. Osborne



July 13, 1981 - Feb. 23, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Willie Ray Osborne, age 37, of Cassopolis, died Saturday, February 23, 2019.



He was born July 13, 1981 in Elkhart, Indiana to Willie Shepard and Barbara Osborne.



Willie loved his family. He was athletic. He enjoyed working as a heavy-duty welder and woodworking. He was kind-hearted, and liked being around people and having fun.



Willie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two daughters, Elyse and Isabella: one son, Willie, Jr.; sisters, Felicia (Terry) Williams of Cassopolis, twin Cherae Broussard of Cassopolis, and Tori Browning of Elkhart, Indiana; brothers, Marvin Bonds of Memphis, Tennessee, Michael (Steffani) Smith of Elkhart, Indiana, and Ray Shaffer; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandmother, Patricia Simpson.



Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl Street, Cassopolis.



The family prefers contributions be made in Willie's memory to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.