Willie Robert Hastings



Jun. 15, 1935 - Jun. 04, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Willie R. Hasting of South bend, IN passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 1:48 PM at Chicago University. Willie, age 83, was born on June 15, 1935 om Corinth, MS to Ella Hastings.



Willie, better known as “Red” to all, arrived in South Bend in 1954. He worked as an assembly worker for 30 plus years at AM General. He retired in 2004. Red was a loving, hard-working husband, great father, fun-spirited granddad and loyal friend. His loving generosity and cheerfulness touched so many people. His love and laughter will be heard and felt in our hearts forever.



Those left to cherish his memory: his wife of fifty years, Geraldine Hastings; daughters Sharon (Gene) Floyd of Toledo, OH, Patricia Miller, Yolanda Miller and Demetress (Joe) Davis of South Bend, IN; and a son, Stanley (Jean) Miller of Aurora, CO; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as 7 sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends. Red also leaves behind special friends Joe Spann, Robert Spann and Sonny Bell.



Willie was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Hastings, son Anthony Baker, daughter Debra Miller, grandsons Delvon Davidson and Derek Davidson; son-in-law Gene Floyd, mother and father-in-law Inoba Baker and Willie Baker; brother-in-law Elmore Baker and sister-in-law Mattie Scott.



Funeral services for Mr. Willie “Red” Hastings will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend. Friends may call on the family for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Rev. James E. King, Jr. to officiate. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary