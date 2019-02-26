Willie Wills Jr.



Sept. 10, 1951 - Feb. 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Willie Wills Jr., 67, of South Bend, Indiana departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.



Affectionately known as “Bubby” he was born to the union of Willie Wills Sr. and Lucille Wills on September 10, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana. He was a child of 13 siblings.



Willie was married to Glen L. Pearson Wills and “together” for 40 years, they lived in holy matrimony. Willie was a proud father of one son, Aaron (Chassity) Wills Sr. and the greatest grandfather to his three grandsons: Anthony, Aaron Jr., and Alijah Wills.



He received his education through the South Bend Community School Corporation and graduated from Riley High School in 1969. He loved fishing and sports. After many years of service, Willie retired from Utilimaster, in Wakarusa, Indiana.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years, Glen L. Wills; one son, Aaron (Chassity) Wills; three grandsons: Anthony, Aaron Jr., and Alijah Wills; siblings: Charles (Ann) Triplett, Verse English, Minnie Wills, Herman Wills, Larry (Damita) Wills, Curtis “Rock” (Becky) Wills, Phil (Birgit) Wills, and Phyllis “Lisa” Wills; two sisters-in-law, Bertha Bradley and Giszel J. O'Neal, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded and death by his parents, Willie Wills Sr. and Lucille Wills; sisters, Elzina Lindsey, Joyce Stafford, and Doretha “Doddie” Shelton; and a brother, Sherman D. Wills Sr.



Willie is truly loved by his family and friends and he will be deeply missed.



Service for Willie Wills Jr. will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams Street. Visitation will occur one hour before service.