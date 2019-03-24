Home

Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-2363
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Hoven Funeral Home, Inc. - Buchanan
414 East Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
Willis Albert Brock Sr.


1944 - 2019
Willis Albert Brock Sr. Obituary
Willis Albert Brock Sr.

May 13, 1944 - March 15, 2019

NILES, MI - Willis Albert Brock Sr., 74, formerly of Niles, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was born May 13, 1944 in South Bend, IN to the late Frank M. Sr. and Ida Mae Brock. Willis graduated from Niles High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years. Willis learned his trade on co-op during high school and afterwards until 1970 when he started his own business, Brock's Fine Jewelry, until his retirement in 2008. Willis was also a Pastor for many years at Hudson Lake Church of Christ.

Willis is survived by his children, Willis A. (Monica) Brock Jr. of Dowagiac, MI, Vicki (Vic Ropp) Brock of Niles, MI, Steven Brock and Brian Brock both of South Bend, IN; former wife and mother of his children, Barbara K. Brock of South Bend, IN; brother, and Frank M. (Virginia “Ginny”) Brock Jr. of Lathrup Village, MI; grandchildren, T.J. (Melissa) Cichecki, Deanna (Rafael) Tinoco, Chad (Jewel) Brock, Malena Minix, Alley (Sean Touhey) Brock, Grant Garmire, Chelsea McNeal, and Michael Minix; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ida Mae; wife, Janet Tarnow-Brock in 2012; and son, Michael Minix in 2002.

A Memorial Service for Willis will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
