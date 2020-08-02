Willis Edward “Bud” Bartlett, Sr.
August 14, 1938 - July 29, 2020
CASSOPOLIS , MI - Willis Edward “Bud” Bartlett, Sr. 81, passed away peacefully July 29, 2020.
Born August 14, 1938, he was the son of the late Lucius and Olive (Sessions) Bartlett.
On December 28, 1960, Bud married the love of his life, Doris Marie Weinman. She survives. To their union, they were blessed with two sons, Ed Bartlett of Nashville, NC and Brian (Veronica) Bartlett of South Bend. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Meek of Finley, OH and five grandchildren: John, Scott, Marina and Antonia Bartlett, and Jacob Kyle.
Bud was a wonderful and devoted husband and father. A very educated man, he received his BA, MA, and PhD in Counseling/Psychology from The Ohio State University. He went on to the University of Notre Dame where he was a Professor of Psychology for over 32 years, retiring in 2000. During that time, he was the President of the National Catholic Guidance Association, which joined the American Psychology Association. He was a man of faith and had been active at Little Flower Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. He loved his nieces and nephews, as well as Notre Dame football and boating on Diamond Lake. He will be dearly missed.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, private services will be held at the Log Chapel on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edwardsburg food pantry at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.