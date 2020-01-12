|
Willow D. Streett
Sept. 4, 1939 - Jan. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Willow Dean Streett, 80, passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2020 with her family gathered around her. She was born on September 4, 1939 in Savannah, TN to Edna Young Spite and Arthur Austin, both of whom preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her daughter, Vivian Scott McCabe; sisters, Thelma Jean Austin-Schultz and Mary Nell Austin-Jones; brother, Roger Austin; stepfather, Joseph Spite; and her beloved dog, Zena.
Willow is survived by two daughters, Dawn Anderson and Robin Nicely; brothers, James David Austin, Donald John Austin, Ricky Lee Austin, Stephen Spite, Jonathan Spite, Paul Spite, and Timothy Spite; sisters, Wilma Lee Austin, Angela Kay Austin, Glory Spite-Whitehouse, Tabitha Spite-Brown, and Mary Spite-Paustian; grandchildren, Tracy Isenberg, Jason Kemble, Justin Kemble, James Kemble, and Savannah Nicely; and five great-grandchildren.
Willow loved to travel and lived in places as varied as Washington DC, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles. Besides activities with her family and many siblings, Willow loved reading, walking by bodies of water, going to the movies, and debating politics. Her family will miss her sweet, gentle spirit and her beautiful singing voice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Willow may be made to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC, 20090-6929.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020