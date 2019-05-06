Wilma Divine



August 3, 1925 - May 3, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Wilma R. Divine, 93, residing in Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 9:25p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in her residence.



She was born August 3, 1925 in Birch Tree, Missouri, a daughter of Parm & Minnie Lee (Corbet) Bird. As a young lady, Wilma worked for a wealthy aunt, who paid her by way of a calf. She later sold her calf and used the money for a bus ticket to South Bend in 1941.



Wilma later met Paul Divine at 1st Baptist Church, and they were united in marriage on June 6, 1948 in South Bend. Together, they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until his passing on December 12, 2013. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Della Layman, Eula Dunn, Ethel Dunn, and Clara Ebersole; and four brothers, Charles Ralph Layman, William Layman, Donald Layman, and Lee Bird.



Wilma worked for Hooks Drug Store, Bendix Corp., and later retired in 1987 from Carl's Supermarket following 23 years of faithful service.



Wilma is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Ralph) Bailey of South Bend, IN; her two sons, Timothy (Jean) Divine of Mishawaka, IN and Phillip (Karen) Divine of South Bend, IN, along with five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



Wilma most recently attended Evangel Heights United Methodist Church. She and Paul enjoyed traveling, and spent many winters in Avon Park, FL. They enjoyed camping and driving their motor home around the country. She was an avid reader, especially enjoying Christian authors.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, and from Noon until service time on Thursday.



Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Patrick Somers officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband Paul, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.



Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mrs. Divine may be offered to The Center for Hospice Care, Inc., 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2019