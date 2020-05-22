Wilmadean (Morlan) Markward
Wilmadean

(nee Morlan) Markward

May 17, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Wilmadean Markward (nee Morlan), age 90, of Crown Point, Indiana and formerly of Beecher, Illinois passed away on May 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John (1998); loving mother to Jerry (Deb) Markward and the late Janet Ann Cary (1995); cherished grandmother to John (Liz) Markward, Andy (Kim) Markward, Dan (Jenn) Cary, and Tim (Amy) Cary; and great-grandmother to Baylei, Halie, Gage, Xander, Nicholas, Isabella, Josh, Noah, Harley and Matilda.

Visitation Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00P.M. until time of service at 7:00P.M. at Fagan-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, Indiana. Interment: Highland Riverview Cemetery, 2257 Portage Avenue, South Bend, Indiana with a short service at 1PM (Eastern Daylight Time). Arrangements entrusted to Beecher Funeral Home, 602 Dixie Hwy., Beecher, Illinois 60401. Information: (708) 946-6000, Beecherfuneralhome.org


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
