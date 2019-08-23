|
Winifred Avery
Dec. 27, 1928 - Aug. 19, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Winifred “Winnie” Uthea Avery passed away peacefully at the Golden Living Center Nursing Home with her family at her side August 19, 2019. She was born December 27, 1928 in Waukegan, Illinois to James C. Holmes and Ruth A. Sones. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband James Edward Avery in 1971. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wallace J. Holmes, Robert Hunter, and Preston L. Holmes along with her son, Michael Stephen Avery and his wife, Rhonda Ann Avery. She is survived by two sons, Dennis Lee (JeanAnne) Avery and Larry Edward (Penny) Avery; six grandchildren, Bobbie Miller, Christopher Avery, Jeffrey Messer, Scott Avery, Brandon Avery, and Cody Avery, ten great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a long time member of the First Christian Church in Mishawaka, Indiana and a charter member of the North Penn Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She retired from Bayer Corporation in 1988. After retiring, she volunteered for many years at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka and opened Winnie's Palette where she taught oil painting. She remained active doing arts and crafts most of her life. She was blessed with a loving family and friends. Visitation and Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the Funeral service beginng at 3:00 p.m., in the First Christian Church located at 2511 East 3rd Street in Mishawaka, Indiana. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Christian Church or a .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019