Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Wyatt Mikel Ratkay-Bankston


March 7, 2019 - March 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Wyatt Mikel Ratkay-Bankston, stillborn, was brought into God's arms at 3:12pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born to Courtney Ratkay of South Bend and Adam Bankston of Niles, MI.

Wyatt's loving memory is carried in our hearts by his sisters, MacKenzie Erickson and Hailey Erickson, both of Niles; brothers, Landen Erickson, Brayden Devos, and Adley Devos, all of Niles; maternal grandparents, Teri and Leon Miller of South Bend; his great-grandparents, Toni and Kenneth Edgar Gard, Jr. of Jones, MI; paternal grandparents, Nancy and James Bankston of Niles; maternal uncles, Jacob Ratkay and Roland Miller of South Bend; and paternal uncles, Shane and Kyle Bankston of Niles.

Wyatt Mikel will be truly and deeply missed. Heaven has gained an angel and a precious soul.

No services will be held at this time. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services have assisted the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019
