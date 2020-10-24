1/2
Yates Forbis
1929 - 2020
Yates Forbis

Oct. 28, 1929 - Oct. 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Yates M. Forbis, 90, passed away October 20, 2020 at North Woods Village in Mishawaka. He was born October 28, 1929 in Matthews, North Carolina to the late Sanford & Eunice (Shannon) Forbis.

On August 31, 1958 he married Ida Dean Cock; she survives along with two children, Elizabeth (Tadeusz) Mazurek and John Forbis. Also surviving are two grandsons, Marek Mazurek and Christopher Mazurek.

Yates achieved the rank of Sergeant while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He earned a graduate degree in Library Science from Columbia University in 1959 and was Professor and Director of the Library at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA from 1965-1984. From 1984-1998 he and Ida owned and operated the Fashion Shoppe, a ladies' haberdashery in Galax, VA.

Yates was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle, PA, a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd (Episcopal-Lutheran) in Galax, VA, and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mishawaka, IN.

A private service will be held November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mishawaka. Family and friends are encouraged to watch the live stream from the church's Facebook page.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Cross Monastery by mailing a donation to P.O. Box 99, West Park, New York 12493 or holycrossmonastery.com. Please put in the memo line that it is in memory of Yates Forbis.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
02:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
