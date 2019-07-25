|
Yolanda Rikke Wilson
Jan. 3, 1966 - July 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Yolanda Rikke Wilson, 53, of South Bend was called home to rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at home.
Yolanda was born January 3, 1966 in South Bend, IN, the daughter of Troy Wilson, Sr. and Sandra Gandy who reside in South Bend.
Yolanda is also survived by four children, Chavala Wilson, Chacol Taylor, Carnell (Jillian) Taylor, and Cristian Taylor; best friend, James Taylor; she had a special love for the entire Taylor family, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; andher peace: grandchildren Dorion Wilson, Torrey Wilson, Christopher Pettrie, Zariah Wilson, Chamar Mason, Alarria Wilson, Zy'nique Taylor, Owen Taylor, and Royal Taylor.
Services will be held at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 25, 2019