Yolanda Sult
Jan. 31, 1945 - May 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Yolanda E. Sult, 75, lifelong South Bend resident, passed away at 12:40 am Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Savannah, GA while visiting her daughter. She was born January 31, 1945 in South Bend to Carl and Yolanda (Veng) Baranyai.
On June 11, 1966 in South Bend, Yolanda married Thomas L. Sult, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her oldest daughter, Kelly M. Sult-Logwood. She is survived by children, Kimberly M. (Andrew) Crump of Savannah, GA, Thomas C. (Nicole) Sult of Wakarusa, and Michael C. Sult of South Bend; grandchildren, Carter Sult, Carson Sult, and Willow Short; and her sister, Theresa Maytas of Dyer.
Yolanda started her career at the South Bend Tribune and later moved on to work as a guest services representative at companies such as L.S. Ayres, JC Penney, and Martin's Super Markets for many years while effortlessly juggling her duties as a loving mother and devoted wife. In addition, she helped run and maintain her husband's business prior to retirement.
Yolanda, who was affectionately known as Loni to most, will be remembered as a woman who would have moved the world for her family. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews immensely. Yolanda was a timeless beauty and embodied grace and dignity. She devoted her life to instilling values, morals, and proper etiquette to her children while keeping a sharp wit and keen sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, baking, travel, and fashion. She was a warm and loving person who deeply affected everybody she had met. She is loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Funeral services for Yolanda will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 15, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Graveside service and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday in the funeral home.
Per the family's request, everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask. There will be a limited number of masks provided at the door for those who do not have their own.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.