Yvonne A. Foss



June 23, 1928 - June 6, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Yvonne Ann Foss passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, just weeks shy of her 91st birthday, after a long and fruitful life.



Yvonne married Francis L. Foss on June 16, 1951, in Socorro, New Mexico. They lived in New Mexico, Arizona, Puerto Rico, and California before settling in South Bend. Yvonne is survived by her six children: Monica L. Carter of Kokomo, IN, Thomas P. Foss (Perry) of Walterboro, SC, Timothy F.X. Foss (Doreen) of Ithaca, NY, Sheila K. Graveel (John) of West Lafayette, IN, Kelly A.E. Foss of South Bend, and Laurie L. Krcmaric (Mark) of South Bend, as well as 13 grandchildren: Claire (Rick) Stone, Ian Carter, Douglas Carter, Meredith Foss, Matthew Foss, Christopher Foss, Jazmine Foss, Jennifer (Daniel) VanRees, Michelle (James) Vinson, Mark (Allison) Graveel, Kathleen (Eric) Heath, Daniel (Laura) Krcmaric, and Thomas Krcmaric. Additionally, Yvonne was proud to be the great-grandmother of ten, with two more babies on the way.



Yvonne was born to Beryl I. and Leo M. Fay in Albuquerque and was raised, along with her brother Leo (deceased) in nearby Socorro, NM. She met her husband Frank (deceased 1996) while both were students at the University of New Mexico. They enjoyed foreign languages and extensive travels, visiting all continents except Antarctica. After moving to South Bend in 1967, Yvonne taught Spanish and English at Marian High School for 22 years and took pleasure in being known as “Senora Foss” even long after her teaching career ended. While raising her six children and teaching, Yvonne also earned her Master's degree. After retiring from Marian, she continued her travels and engaged in myriad volunteer activities including teaching at the Forever Learning Institute, St. Vincent de Paul Society work at Saint Matthew Cathedral, Hospice, and South Bend Public Library book sales. At one point, Yvonne was actively volunteering at eight different spots and was honored with a Community Senior Volunteer of the Year award.



Visitation will be on Friday, June 7 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. A Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami St., South Bend on Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 AM with Father Terry Fisher officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the church from 8:30 AM until the time of services.



Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be donated to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 520 Crescent Ave., South Bend, IN 46617.



