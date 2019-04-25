Yvonne Harris



Feb. 6, 1959 - April 20, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Yvonne Harris of South Bend, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL, was called home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:30 a.m., at the age of 60. She was born on February 6, 1959 to Oliver and Vera Louise Harris.



Yvonne graduated from Englewood High School in Chicago in 1976. She gave birth to her only child, Tashana Harris in 1978 and moved to South Bend shortly thereafter. Her journey started as a Certified Nurse Assistant and later working at Asteir, then retiring from Notre Dame.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver & Vera Louise Harris; two brothers, Oliver and Russell Harris; sister, Stella Watson and niece, Charmaine Crump.



Leaving to celebrate her life is her daughter, Tashana Harris; two granddaughters, Jaronna and Jarenna Groves; grandson, Jaron Groves; one great-granddaughter, Jurni Johnson' two brothers, Fred Harris of South Bend, IN and Bobby Harris of Seattle, WA; two sisters, Irene (Lee) Harris of South Bend, IN and Betty Harris of Minneapolis, MN, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to her niece, Kenyatta Spann and cousin, Larry Green.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at New Bethel Tabernacle Church with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send family condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary