Mrs. Yvonne Kaczmarek



June 14, 1939 - Feb. 12, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Our loving Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend passed away at her residence on February 12, 2019 in New Carlisle, IN with loving family taking care of her. Mrs. Yvonne Kaczmarek was born to the union of James and Carolyn Marek, June 14, 1939, in LaPorte, IN. She was a bright child who loved life. After graduating from Green Township High School, she later pursued ministry.



Ministry was her calling and she answered it daily. Evangelist and Pastor Yvonne Kaczmarek spread the gospel, traveling to Africa to do missionary work and pastor many churches. She could be seen sharing the bold love of God on Christian televangelism shows and reaching the hearts of the people. In her last hours, she kept the faith and finished the race.



Mrs. Yvonne met the love of her life, Edwin (Ed), whom she married in Cleveland, Ohio in 1959. During their 47-year marriage they raised five beautiful children: James J. Kaczmarek of South Bend, Edwin S. Kaczmarek Jr. of South Bend, Bert N. (Hae) Kaczmarek of Elkhart, IN, Barbara Y. (Agustin) Bango of Indianapolis, IN, and Bonnie J. Garcia of CA. She is survived by her children, 27 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister Linda Young, brother James Marek, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Daniel Marek.



Celebration of Life Services will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Victory Lighthouse Christian Church, 22822 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, IN at 1PM with a two-hour visitation prior. Pastor Dr. Pattie Mack Tucker will officiate. Christian Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Boyd and Son Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary