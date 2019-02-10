Yvonne “Bonnie” Lewis



Jan. 4, 1926 - Feb. 7, 2019



NILES, MI - Bonnie (Yvonne) M. Lewis, 93, of Niles, MI, died on February 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. Bonnie was born on January 4, 1926 in Mishawaka to Harry R. and Ethel (Shipp) Greene. On December 5, 1942, Bonnie married Joseph F. Lewis and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2002 after 59 years of marriage. She worked as a manager for Simplicity Patterns in Niles for 22 years and then worked for Healthwin Hospital in South Bend for 12 years before retiring in 1989. Bonnie enjoyed bowling, music, and dancing; but her greatest joy was having a cup of coffee with her family and friends. Bonnie is survived by her children, David (Carolyn) Lewis of Niles, Diana Lewis of South Bend, and Darla Lewis-Cavanaugh of Apollo Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; two daughters, Donna Poole and Debra Lewis; son-in-law, James Poole; and a brother, Oren Wiggins. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 12-2 PM at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 with a graveside service beginning at 2 PM in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum Chapel. Interment will follow in the mausoleum. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary