Yvonne M. Korpal
Yvonne M. Korpal

Dec. 12, 1933 - Aug. 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Yvonne M. Korpal, 86, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 4:10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in her home. Yvonne was born on December 12, 1933 in South Bend to Joseph and Arlene (Coddens) Leighton, and was a lifelong resident. On August 14, 1954, in South Bend, she married Leo M. Korpal, Jr., who preceded her in death on May 24, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Zachary; and her brother, Eldon Leighton. Yvonne is survived by three sons, Terence (Nancy) Korpal, Robert Korpal, and Kenneth (Sandy) Korpal all of South Bend, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Megan (Jared) Askins, Nicholas (Jennifer) Korpal, Ashley (Colin) Parmelee, Jared (Anna) Korpal, Eric (Laura) Korpal, Chad (Mandi) Korpal, and Brittany Korpal; and fourteen great-grandchildren: Cael, Laurynn, Karli, Drew, Riley, Ellie, Vivienne, Cashton, Charlotte, Baker, Gavin, Kohen, Knox, and Kyler. A Catholic Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Yvonne was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Parish. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
