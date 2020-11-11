1/1
Yvonne T. Lawson
Yvonne T. Lawson

Sept. 16, 1931 - Nov. 8, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI -

Yvonne Teresa Lawson, age 89, of Cassopolis, departed this life peacefully early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020.

Her life began September 16, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, one of thirteen children born to Joseph, Sr. and Beulah Broussard. She married James Walter Lawson in 1953 in Buchanan, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Yvonne was often described as a person who was always there for those who needed her. She was a giving person, fun-loving, a good friend, and a devoted parishioner. Yvonne was the co-creator of Diet Dolls. She served as a foster parent to children in need. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, traveling, and music.

Yvonne will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory two daughters, Jamie Young of Peachtree City, Georgia and Ronda (Tommy) Garrett of Brentwood, California; three sons, Stephen (Janet) Lawson of Cassopolis, Perry Lawson of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Gerard (Michelle) Lawson of Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 grandchildren: Corey Lawson, Erica Lawson, Rhonda Parker, Brandi Young, Toya Young, Kenslea Young, Haley Young, Grant “Shelby” Lawson, Amber Lawson, Brandon Lawson, Chance Lawson, Kyle Nash, Tyler Nash, and Andrew Nash; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jestina Ventress; twin brothers, Ronald (Sharon) Broussard and Donald (JoAnn) Broussard; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Shelby Lawson and Martin Lawson; six sisters, Emma Broussard, Mary Broussard, Betty Jean Broussard, Hazel Rockett, Helen Broussard, and Earline Todd; and three brothers, Walter Broussard, David Broussard, and Joseph Broussard, Jr.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with visitation beginning one hour prior at 10:00 a.m. Ms. Lawson will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, James Lawson, in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Yvonne be made to her church, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
