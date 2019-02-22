Home

Zayla Eunice O'Neal

Zayla Eunice O'Neal Obituary
Zayla Eunice O'Neal

Feb. 15, 2019 - Feb. 15, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Zayla Eunice O'Neal was born without a heartbeat on February 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, IN. Zayla is the cherished daughter of Xavier T. O'Neal, Sr. and LaKendra Q. Griffin. Zayla is survived by her parents; siblings, Alexis O'Neal, Malachi O'Neal, Xavier O'Neal, Jr., Bianca O'Neal, Makayla O'Neal, Isreal O'Neal, Zayvierre O'Neal, Cortez Moore, and Dante Washington, Jr.; grandmothers, Valda O'Neal and Regina Chester; great-grandmother, Eueline O'Neal; aunts, Jacinta O'Neal and Karina Griffin; uncle, Shane Holmes, as well as a host of cousins and great-aunts and uncles. Family members preceding her in death were grandfather, Julius O'Neal III, great-grandfather, Julius O'Neal, Jr., and great-grandmothers, Eunice J. Davis and Rose Emma White. There will be a Memorial Service for Zayla on February 23, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend at 1 p.m. The family of Zayla E. O'Neal acknowledges with sincere love and appreciation your comforting expressions of sympathy rendered through prayers and acts of kindness during our time of bereavement. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 22, 2019
