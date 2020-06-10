Zbignew S. "Ziggie" Kryszczuk
1944 - 2020
Zbignew S. “Ziggie” Kryszczuk

August 26, 1944 - June 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Zbignew S. “Ziggie” Kryszczuk, 75, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend, IN.

Ziggie was born on August 26, 1944 to the late Stanley and Henryka (Milek) Kryszczuk in Tchorznica, Poland, and has lived in South Bend since 1949, coming from Poland. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Cionek.

On April 15, 1967, Ziggie married Janis Marcum at St. Mary Catholic Church in New Castle, IN. Janis passed away on August 11, 2019.

Ziggie retired in January 2020, as the co-owner of Dealmakers Auto Sales in South Bend, IN, which he owned with Nick Rozow for the last 20 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura (fiance Kurt Ogorek) Popielski of South Bend, IN; a grandson, Thomas Popielski of South Bend, IN; and one sister, Chris (Larry) Cole of Granger, IN.

Ziggie loved to go fishing with his grandson, Thomas and always looked forward to his trips to Purdue to visit Thomas and drive him home. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family.

A Memorial Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
JUN
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
