1/1
Zbigniew W. Sobol
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zbigniew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zbigniew W. Sobol

Feb. 26, 1926 - July 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Zbigniew W. Sobol, M.D., passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Although the ongoing pandemic kept all but a few family members from his side, he was in the thoughts and prayers of many around the world.

Dr. Sobol was born February 25, 1926 in Chelmno, Poland, the son of Major Wladyslaw and Wanda (Perkowska) Sobol. At the age of 13 he was forced to flee his homeland with his mother at the outbreak of WWII. Eventually reaching safety in Scotland, he completed his primary education and went on to study at the Polish School of Medicine at The University of Edinburgh, graduating in 1948. Upon graduation, he practiced in hospitals in the UK, Summit, NJ and the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City as a medical resident and fellow. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1950 he married Eve Harvey, of Victoria, Canada, in 1956, the same year he moved to Elkhart, Indiana, moving to South Bend in 1964. He practiced medicine in Northern Indiana for more than 60 years.

In addition to his local practice, Dr. Sobol participated in over 24 overseas medical mission trips to Poland, Jamaica, and Kenya. These missions produced the happiest moments in his years of medical practice, as he felt that the care he could provide for those in desperate need of medical attention served as partial repayment for the generosity he received as a refugee.

Dr. Sobol remained a devoted son of his native Poland, honoring its traditions, especially at Christmas and through countless hours of service with South Bend's Polish community's organizations. He was committed to many charitable efforts, including organizing a scholarship fund for his alma mater. After the fall of communism allowed his return to Poland, he traveled there annually for as long as he was able. In 2008, he was honored with the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in recognition for his medical and charitable work.

Dr. Sobol was a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and an honorary member of the Polish Orthopedic Society. He is survived by Eve, his wife of 64 years; three sons, Stefan, Peter, and Andrew (Bethany), a daughter, Christine Burlingame (Jerome D'Hoore), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dr. Sobol was grateful to the end for his many medical colleagues, doctors, nurses, and staff, especially in their assistance with his medical mission work.

Due to present circumstances, a private service and interment will be held at St. Joseph's Funeral Home and Cemetery in South Bend. A memorial Mass and commemoration will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions made in his name to the United Way of St. Joseph County Covid-19 Response Fund are appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 22, 2020
Dr. Sobol was a profound inspiration to my late parents, Casimir and Jeannette Dzikowski, in his tireless work on behalf of Poland's ongoing quest for freedom, his medical missions overseas, and his support for Polish-American causes, traditions, and culture within our community. Prayers to his family.
Barbara J Dzikowski
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Dr. Sobol was a true inspiration during my 25 years at Memorial Health System. He was always busy, taking care of his many patients. I am so very sorry for your loss. May God bless and keep your family in his care during this most difficult of times.
Candice Stoner-Engle
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I worked with Dr Sobol in surgery for many years. I believe he is one of the kindest and most generous men I have ever known. He took loving care of his patients and looked forward to his trips to Poland to help the poor. I am saddened by his passing and send my condolences and prayers to his family, but I know he is happy and healthy in heaven spreading his kindness there.
Darryl Vergonet
Coworker
July 22, 2020
His kindness to everyone was not limited to his devotion as a physician. He was truly a 'man on the run' from the time he escaped the communist regime in his homeland.

Indeed, he practiced medicine at a pace few would match. His concern for humanity and the trauma of being exiled from his native land....well, Ziggy would stop on a dime to elaborate and enlighten the cause, the case, for freedom from authoritarian rule.

He could be brief, by necessity, yet always kind. One of the very best...may he rest peacefully.
Charles Spiher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved