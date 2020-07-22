Zbigniew W. Sobol



Feb. 26, 1926 - July 17, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Zbigniew W. Sobol, M.D., passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Although the ongoing pandemic kept all but a few family members from his side, he was in the thoughts and prayers of many around the world.



Dr. Sobol was born February 25, 1926 in Chelmno, Poland, the son of Major Wladyslaw and Wanda (Perkowska) Sobol. At the age of 13 he was forced to flee his homeland with his mother at the outbreak of WWII. Eventually reaching safety in Scotland, he completed his primary education and went on to study at the Polish School of Medicine at The University of Edinburgh, graduating in 1948. Upon graduation, he practiced in hospitals in the UK, Summit, NJ and the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City as a medical resident and fellow. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1950 he married Eve Harvey, of Victoria, Canada, in 1956, the same year he moved to Elkhart, Indiana, moving to South Bend in 1964. He practiced medicine in Northern Indiana for more than 60 years.



In addition to his local practice, Dr. Sobol participated in over 24 overseas medical mission trips to Poland, Jamaica, and Kenya. These missions produced the happiest moments in his years of medical practice, as he felt that the care he could provide for those in desperate need of medical attention served as partial repayment for the generosity he received as a refugee.



Dr. Sobol remained a devoted son of his native Poland, honoring its traditions, especially at Christmas and through countless hours of service with South Bend's Polish community's organizations. He was committed to many charitable efforts, including organizing a scholarship fund for his alma mater. After the fall of communism allowed his return to Poland, he traveled there annually for as long as he was able. In 2008, he was honored with the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in recognition for his medical and charitable work.



Dr. Sobol was a Diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and an honorary member of the Polish Orthopedic Society. He is survived by Eve, his wife of 64 years; three sons, Stefan, Peter, and Andrew (Bethany), a daughter, Christine Burlingame (Jerome D'Hoore), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Dr. Sobol was grateful to the end for his many medical colleagues, doctors, nurses, and staff, especially in their assistance with his medical mission work.



Due to present circumstances, a private service and interment will be held at St. Joseph's Funeral Home and Cemetery in South Bend. A memorial Mass and commemoration will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions made in his name to the United Way of St. Joseph County Covid-19 Response Fund are appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store