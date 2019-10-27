|
|
Zelda M. Rogers
May 8, 1929 - Oct. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Zelda M. Rogers, 90, of Mishawaka, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, October 24 in the North Woods Village of Mishawaka. Zelda was born in Mishawaka on May 8, 1929 to William A. and Mary (Quier) Carter. Zelda graduated from Mishawaka High School as part of the Class of ‘47. On February 24, 1951 she married the love of her life, Russell R. Rogers, in the parsonage of the 1st Christian Church. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2011. She started her working career on the Victory Shift at Ballband, during WWII. Zelda went on to work as a secretary for the PHM School Corp. for over 20 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of the New Life Christian Fellowship in Mishawaka. Zelda enjoyed quilting and traveling to new places.
Zelda is survived by her loving son, Ron Rogers of South Bend. She is also survived by her siblings, Jacquie, Nick and Walt, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Mary, Betty, Iris, Elnora, Marsca, Verna, Gene, George, and Bill.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 29 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service. A service celebrating Zelda's life will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 2:00pm in the funeral chapel with Pastor Dale Welling officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019