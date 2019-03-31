Home

Aug. 24, 1928 - March 28, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Zelma Saxton, 90, passed away Thurs., March 28, 2019. She is survived by children, Patricia (Joe) Setnor, Bruce (Joy) Saxton, Kathy Saxton, & Scott Saxton; 14 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren; & her siblings, Verl (Mayme) Haag & Joel (Barbara) Haag. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on April 4, 2019 at the Blissville Church of the Brethren, 6250 Spruce Trail, Plymouth. Services are 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor William Hayes officiating. Burial is in Tyner Cemetery immediately following. Further details on Johnson-Danielson website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
