Zoe Ellen Graham
March 12, 1938 - July 27, 2020
LAFAYETTE, IN - Zoe Ellen (Wagner) Graham passed away on July 27, 2020 at Garden Villa Bloomington after an extended illness.
Zoe was born on March 12, 1938 in Lafayette, Indiana to Balfe J. Wagner and Helen Mary (Ward) Wagner.
A top student at Jefferson High School, she graduated from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana. After graduation, she moved to Berkeley, California with a friend, and lived there for a year before returning to Indiana, where she lived for the rest of her life. She met George Anthony Graham on a blind date, and in 1964 they married at University of Notre Dame Log Chapel. He passed away in 1988. Zoe was a teacher at Forest G. Hay Elementary School in South Bend in the 1970s. She was also a substitute teacher in public and parochial schools. She earned a Masters Degree in Education from IU South Bend while teaching full time and raising two small children. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Graham (Steve Egyhazi) of Bloomington, IN and Kate Graham (Gordon Mayer) of Chicago; siblings, Richard Balfe Wagner (Sharon) of South Bend and Mary L. Tesmer (James) of Las Vegas; four grandchildren, Sean and Neil Egyhazi, Max and Georgia Mayer; nieces and nephews, James and Scott Tesmer, Emily Wagner Gallagher, and Joseph Wagner.
Known for her acerbic wit and for always being fashionably dressed, Zoe enjoyed many activities: reading, bargain shopping, going out to lunch with friends, steak dinners, shakes from the Frozen Custard, ordering pizza, conversation over a cup of black coffee, and above all spending time with family and friends. Intelligent, sarcastic, witty, and full of life, Zoe was a one of a kind spirit who will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family wishes to thank Amy, Kristi, Tammy, and everyone at Garden Villa Bloomington for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
in Zoe's memory. Services will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette, with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery.