Zola “Tiny” Blivin
Jan. 11, 1940 - Oct. 31, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Zola Faye “Tiny” Blivin, 80, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away at 5:30 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Tiny was born on January 11, 1940 in Highbanks, Arkansas but has lived most of her life in Mishawaka. She waitressed at Barrel Restaurant and was a self-employed manicurist.
Tiny is survived by her two daughters, Tina Coffey of Mishawaka and Annette Cadoret of Spring Hill, FL; ten grandchildren, Brittany, Joey, Shaun, Brianna, Josh, Dominic, Cheyanne, Kelsey, Colton, and Dillon; ten great-grandchildren; and her sister, Teresa Kalil of Liberty Hill, Texas. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gina Bridges; son, Johnny Williams, Jr.; her mother, Lola D. (Shuemake) Taylor; her father, Nelvis Goff; and nine brothers and sisters.
Tiny was “spunky” and a “firecracker” and fun to be around.
No services are being planned at this time. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Tiny may be made to Center of the Homeless, 813 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.