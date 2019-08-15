|
Zola White
Feb. 15, 1924 - August 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Zola Woodall White passed away on Friday, August 9 at Healthwin Specialized Care Facility in South Bend, IN. Zola was born on February 15, 1924 in Cleveland, OH to Mollie and Edgar Woodall. She was predeceased by her mother, father; three sisters, Ola Woodall, Jessie Woodall, and Willie Clayton-Woodall and Rena Woodall-Townsend; a brother, Nathaniel Woodall; and son, Michael Woodall. Zola is survived by 5 children: Herman Humes, Catherine Smith, Beverly Bradford, Ronald Adams, and Dennis White. Zola is grandmother to Zoey Humes, Kenlee Humes, Lorenzo Smith, Melvyn Johnson, Shaun Stewart, Vontrina Bradford-Kasambwe, Paul Adams, Anthony James-White, Victoria Mastagh, and Jacqueline Roschek. She also has 15 great-grandchildren. Among her many nieces and nephews are two special nieces, daughters of her sister Rena, Gwendolyn Trotter and Drapel Townsend. With Zola's compassionate heart, she was there to help care for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. (In other words, she didn't say “no” to her children when they were in need.) Zola loved family gatherings and the preparations for such events. She also enjoyed musical events where she sat with a big smile on her face enjoying the music and people.
Zola worked at various positions in the South Bend area including LaSalle Hotel and American Linen. She retired from Northern Indiana State Children's Hospital.
The family would like to thank the Healthwin Specialized Care Facility for their kind a sensitive care during Zola's stay. A special, heartfelt thanks goes to Mr. Smith, a staff nurse, who always had a smile when he interacted with her.
The Memorial Service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at Cobb Funeral Home, 3525 S. Michigan Street, South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019