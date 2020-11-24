Zsuzsanna M. Rudas
Sept. 15, 1931 - Nov. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Zsuzsanna Magdolna Rudas, 89, passed away November 9, 2020. Born in Budapest, Hungary on September 15, 1931 to Zsuzsanna and Jozsef Nemeti, she is survived by her children, Sue (Mark) Cybulski, Loretta Rudas, and Margaret (Elton) Pickard. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Thaddeus Cybulski, Joseph Cybulski, Jessica George, Alex George, Margaret (Daniel) Gomez, Cameron Pickard, and Wesley Pickard.
Her husband of 50 years, Joseph, preceded her in death December 31, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Janos Nemeti. In December 1956, Zsuzsanna courageously left her homeland with her husband Joseph during the Hungarian Revolution. The promise of freedom in America spurred her then, at the age of 25. An independent free thinker, the value she placed on freedom never waned. She soon became a United States citizen and a small business owner. In Hungary, she had taught school. She knew the importance of learning, and loved knowledge and the pursuit of it. Referring to herself as “a curious cat”, she never stopped learning.
Her disarming wit and earnest interest in others made for fun and fascinating conversations. What a grand storyteller! Smart, generous, strong, loving, and beautiful, she was devoted to family. A lively spirit, she loved bright colors, the bustle of a full home, music, singing, and reading, and she was a fabulous cook.
We will miss her sweet smile and expressive eyes, which her late husband referred to as “dancing eyes”. They aptly reflected her soul.
Private services have been held. Zahoran Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hungary Church in South Bend IN. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.