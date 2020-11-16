Zyair Antwion Smith
Sept. 13, 2020 - Nov. 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Zyair Antwion Smith, two months, of Mishawaka passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. He was born September 13, 2020 in South Bend to Demetrice Smith, Jr. and Jamelah Taylor, both of whom survive.
Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Monique Wheeler and James Taylor; paternal grandparents, Aleatha Carter and Demetrice Smith, Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Zyair was the first grandson in the family. He loved his toy elephant that was given to him when he was born. Zyair was loved beyond measure and will be missed terribly by all who were blessed to know him. The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice for their compassionate care and endless support for Zyair over the past several weeks.
Private family services will take place. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Zyair may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences can be sent to Zyair's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.