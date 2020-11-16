1/1
Zyair Antwion Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zyair's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zyair Antwion Smith

Sept. 13, 2020 - Nov. 13, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Zyair Antwion Smith, two months, of Mishawaka passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Center for Hospice in Mishawaka. He was born September 13, 2020 in South Bend to Demetrice Smith, Jr. and Jamelah Taylor, both of whom survive.

Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Monique Wheeler and James Taylor; paternal grandparents, Aleatha Carter and Demetrice Smith, Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Zyair was the first grandson in the family. He loved his toy elephant that was given to him when he was born. Zyair was loved beyond measure and will be missed terribly by all who were blessed to know him. The family would like to thank the Center for Hospice for their compassionate care and endless support for Zyair over the past several weeks.

Private family services will take place. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Contributions in memory of Zyair may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences can be sent to Zyair's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes) Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved