ANNIE COLETTE BURROWS, formerly of Kennett Square passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Stapeley Assisted Living in Philadelphia. She was 90 years old. Annie is survived by her children, Catherine Hicks Kirsch, Marianne Y. Hicks, Anthony K. Hicks and Valerie H. Ashley. A Memorial Meeting will be at 1:00PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at KENNETT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE, 125 West Sickle Street, Kennett Square. Burial is private. Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in the Southern Chester County on Aug. 22, 2019