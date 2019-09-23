|
|
Carolyn “Cammye” Mills Rayne, age 77, of Kennett Square, PA, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Penn Medicine at Home in West Chester, PA. She was the wife of late Malcolm “Mac” Timothy Rayne who died in 2018 and with whom she shared the 37 years of marriage. Born in Salisbury, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Mills and the late Maire Salonen Mills. Cammye earned her associate degree from Lasell College. She started in the fashion industry and later worked as librarian at Kennett High School. Cammye and Mac also enjoyed a 27-year career in the photography business. Their business, “The Outdoor Studio,” provided photography for all of life’s special events for many area families. She enjoyed her family, friends, travel, fashion, creative flower arrangements, home & garden projects and their cherished miniature dachshunds. She was also a member of the Spade and Trowel club originally started in 1939 by Mac’s grandmother. Cammye was eternally grateful to the caring team of people at Crosslands, where they resided. Cammye is survived by three sons, Timothy Rayne (Amee) of Kennett Square, Stephen Rayne (Lisa) of New London, and Stanley Wilcox (Kim) of Kennett Square; one daughter, Lisa Diehl (Daniel) of Birmingham, AL; one sister Joann O’Connor (Martin) of South Hampton, PA; and seven grandchildren: Sierra, Mac, Joshua, Matthew, Nathan, Alina and Danielle. Services & Interment will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to “Crosslands Employee Appreciation Fund” – P.O. Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348 or “Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders center” - 330 South 9th Street, Philadelphia PA 19107. Arrangements are by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Oct. 3, 2019