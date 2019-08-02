|
Donnan Martin, age 86, passed away in his home in Kennett Square, PA on July 30, 2019. Donnan was born in Jacksonville, FL and was a graduate of Andover Academy, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the University of Delaware (MBA). Donnan led a full and interesting life. He was a Jr. Lieutenant in the Navy, worked for the duPont Company for over thirty years, and ran a successful business into his eighties! Donnan was married to his sweetheart, Hazel, for 55 years until her death in 2010. Donnan made life-long friends during every phase of his life, often travelling for visits, hosting guests in his home, enjoying a meal, or just picking up the phone to keep in touch. And he could tell stories, oh the stories- like how, as a young man, he sang at Carnegie Hall! Donnan was predeceased by his loving wife Hazel, and beautiful daughters Marilyn, Judy, and Nancy. Donnan is survived by his daughter Suzanna (John) of Florence, NJ, grandsons Scott (Alexandra) of Wrightstown, NJ, and Eric of Philadelphia, PA, granddaughter Charlotte of Brooklyn, NY, and great grandchildren Gabriella, Jack Donnan, and Audrey. Special appreciation goes to the terrific group of people who provided loving care and comfort to Donnan. Friends are invited to share memories of Donnan at The Kennett Square Inn at noon, on Saturday September 28, 2019. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, giving.tsalliance.org, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Spring, MD 20910-4487. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA.
Published in the Southern Chester County on Aug. 8, 2019